Review — ‘Usagi Yojimbo’ Issue #14: “The Return, Part IV”

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist), Tom Luth (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo #14 is the fourth and final installment of a story regarding Usagi′s past. We find ourselves in the middle of a battleground—Usagi′s village is the scenery.

Surrounded and weaponless, both Usagi and Kenichi must defeat their foes, and that, of course, is when unexpected aid arrives in the form of Kenichi′s son Jotaro and Usagi′s former master, Katsuichi Sensei.

And once again, the great power of Stan Sakai lies in his ability to portray endless battles, endless feats, and near-endless sword fighting with prowess and nobility. You can′t get enough of it because Stan puts his very soul into each drawing and has enormous fun in the process.

I don′t know if I can qualify the ultimate victory of these two as a spoiler since, of course, it couldn’t have been otherwise. And afterward, as we know, Usagi will hug his nephew, say goodbye to Mariko, and leave his village, not knowing when he will be able to return…. However, a shaky friendship might have just been restored, and all of this may have been worth it for that and that alone.

I′m very sorry to say that Tom Luth is retiring from the coloring world after almost 30 years. We are sad to see you go! Your coloring has given depth to each Usagi adventure, and we all thank you for that.

Usagi Yojimbo Issue #14: “The Return, Part IV” hits stands in November 2020.

AVAILABLE: November 2020

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: AUG200579

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics.

