Review- ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club’

Writer: Mike Mignola Artist & Cover Artist: Adam Hughes Colorist: Dave Stewart

Mike Mignola and Adam Hughes were behind another great one shot, Hellboy: Krampusnacht.

Now, they both band together again to remember a scary story, where Hellboy will come to the aid of a young girl who likes to visit haunted houses. Her boyfriend is dead and a member of the B.P.R.D., and Hellboy, must go and investigate.

When the ghost hunt goes wrong, there will be seven dead women and a man there who had married them all before killing them, and committing suicide.

However, his stolen cadaver seems to be a bit more powerful than an ordinary ghost. Perhaps he has even influenced a local nursing facility… and seven nurses. And they might have thought it was all a prank, but it wasn’t.

Of course there will be fluttering hearts pinned to the corpse, and a lot of fighting. It is a one shot, after all.

‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club’ is on sale since November 11, 2020.

Publication Date: November 11, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $4.99

UPC: 7 61568 00585 1 00111

Featured image by Adam Hughes, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



