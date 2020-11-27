Review- ′Wanderer′s Road #1′- The Tower

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) Peach Momoko (Cover Artist) Ronda Pattison (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo, Wanderer′s Road #1 is a very good story. If I had to introduce this character to my kid, I would choose this issue for it; because it is a stand-alone story with no fighting with the sword but a lot of fighting of the spirit, and the humor and drama are very well mingled.

There is a type of lizard, known as Tokage that roams Usagi’s world. Some live in groups while others live alone. While most of them are wild, some were kept as pets. Usagi once had a tokage he named Spot, and this is how he came to meet him.

This particular lizard was fond of stealing an innkeeper′s food. Tired of these spoils, the furious tenant chases it up a tower. However, he doesn′t expect Usagi to be passing by and opposing his murderous intentions, the lizard is only hungry, after all.

And up goes Usagi… Furious, the innkeeper butchers the steps and tries to bring the tower down… and Usagi does something amazing: he does not fight, he just brushes off some snow off the tower, and accidentally drops his flask. However, for a furious man, anything can be seen as provocative, and the consequences of unleashing one′s wrath can sometimes be very dire…

′Wanderer′s Road #1′ is on sale since November, 2020

AVAILABLE: November 2020

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

