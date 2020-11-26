GeekDad Daily Deal: Autonomous Vehicle Kit

It may not be the kind of kit that will make your old hatchback drive on it’s own, but today’s Daily Deal will probably give your kids the drive to learn more. The Autonomous Vehicle Kit is a fun project that helps kids learn about this new technology by building a self driving vehicle themselves. Give your children a chance to use their imaginations and develop problem-solving skills to make something of their own that they can be proud of. And if they’re in need of a little help, you’re always around to come to the rescue. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

