WCP: Top 5 Batman Movies

What’s the best of the Bat?
Jake + Mitch close out Batman Month in grand fashion by debating the Top 5 Batflicks of all-time. Because, well, the internet needed another top five list and as far as The Caped Crusader is concerned, there are plenty to choose from. Along the way they posit a few questions:
– Does Lego Batman understand the character best?
– Which is better Batman (89) or Batman Returns?
– What happens if The Dark Knight doesn’t take the top spot?
With such a daunting task at hand, the guys hit a few other flicks along the way as well. But don’t worry, the definitive list(s) emerge in the end.
HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush
