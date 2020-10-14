WCP: Top 5 Batman Movies

What’s the best of the Bat?

Jake + Mitch close out Batman Month in grand fashion by debating the Top 5 Batflicks of all-time. Because, well, the internet needed another top five list and as far as The Caped Crusader is concerned, there are plenty to choose from. Along the way they posit a few questions:

– Does Lego Batman understand the character best?

– Which is better Batman (89) or Batman Returns?

– What happens if The Dark Knight doesn’t take the top spot?

With such a daunting task at hand, the guys hit a few other flicks along the way as well. But don’t worry, the definitive list(s) emerge in the end.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

