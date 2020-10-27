Review – Suicide Squad #10: Unmasked

Suicide Squad #10 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Bruno Redondo, Artist; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Tom Taylor has assured us that Suicide Squad was always meant to be a maxiseries and we’ll get a complete story that will lead into future DC projects from him—and that’s the only way I’m okay that this fantastic reinvention of Task Force X only has one issue to go. Last issue revealed that “Ted Kord,” the mastermind of the entire takeover of the Squad, was actually Black Mask all along. This should put to rest the only hesitation many people had with this run—the villainization of the fan-favorite Blue Beetle. But the team has more to be concerned with—namely, Black Mask’s shooting of Deadshot, who is found dead at the start of the issue. This was spoiled a while back, but still has a lot of emotional impact—and sets the team off on their final mission, to track down Black Mask and finish him off before he’s able to pull off a brutal terror attack in the nation of Badhnisia.

Since the start, while this run had popular characters like Deadshot and Harley Quinn, the heart of the story has belonged to Wink and The Aerie, and their powerful love story continues this issue as they defy death in a high-stakes aerial fight. The Aerie’s complex relationship with their mother also provides some great moments in this issue. Of course, there’s a literal ticking clock on this story, as the powerful Lola has been placed in the country and is set to blow as her powers go out of control—killing just about everyone in the country. This large ensemble means not everyone has gotten to shine yet, but as the story closes out some characters like Zebra-Man get great moments. Bruno Redondo’s art nicely shifts from small character-driven moments to explosive action, and the plot is easily the best I’ve seen in a Suicide Squad book in a long time. It’s yet another win in Tom Taylor’s fast-growing DC library.

