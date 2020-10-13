‘Magic in the Attic’ Is a Magical Tale of Friendship

Jim Shore is a name immediately familiar to both customers and retailers in the gift industry. Since partnering with Enesco in 2001, his folk-art-inspired creations have sold countless collectibles and figurines, included branded merchandise from Disney, Peanuts, and more, earning Shore the ICON HONORS Life Accomplishment Award in 2014. Now, Shore adds author and illustrator to his list of credentials with the release of Magic in the Attic, his debut children’s book based on Shore’s original characters Button and Squeaky.

The story itself is perfect to read to a young child—or for early readers to read to you. Magic in the Attic is the tale of Button the stuffed bear exploring the attic on a drizzly and dreary day. There, among the other treasures, he finds instructions for making a balloon dog. Thus, Squeaky is born, and the two strike up an immediate friendship, and teasing additional adventures to come.

While the story itself is cute and well composed for a first book, there’s nothing about the pros that particularly stands out. The real highlight of the book is the art. Each page captures Shore’s signature style, blending Shore’s love of American and European crafts, such as quilting, tole painting, rosemaling, and more. Every detail hidden throughout the pages feels like a love letter to a bygone era. The book feels like a window peeking back through generations.

No Jim Shore collection is complete without Magic in the Attic, especially for collectors of Shore’s “Button & Squeaky” figurine line. The book is a magical tale of found friendship that is sure to capture the imaginations of kids and the hearts of parents and grandparents, who can pore over page after page of iconic artwork.

With the holiday season fast approaching, if you’re looking for a low-tech gift for a child from a toddler up to age 5 or 6 that you can enjoy together, consider picking up a copy of Magic in the Attic at Amazon or wherever you buy books.

