GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete Entertainment Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

You’ll have plenty to do for the foreseeable future with today’s Daily Deal, the Complete Entertainment Bundle. Learn a new language, try your hand at yoga, and stream lots of channels over multiple devices. There’s also a VPN service and a year’s subscription to PlayStation Plus included. With so much to offer, you’ll want to check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 032120 cup stacking game

Geek Daily Deals March 21 2020: Time to Practice Your Stacking With the Cup Stacking Game for $15

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Weekly Geekaway: The Master Chief Edition Xbox One

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: TinyTesla Musical Tesla Coil Kit

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *