GeekDad Daily Deal: FogBlock Anti-Fog Solution

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

See clearly with today’s Daily Deal, FogBlock Anti-Fog Solution. FogBlock goes on any glasses, sunglasses, or goggles to keep them fog free for up to 24 hours. That’s good news if you wear masks or are in places where there’s quick temperature changes. Plus, it’s non-toxic and and streak-free. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Rosetta Stone Subscriptions

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Full Stack Web Development Bundle

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Weekly Geekaway: The Apple Thunderbolt Monitor

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *