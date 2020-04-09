GeekDad Daily Deal: SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4

Let your imagination run (or roll) wild with today’s Daily Deal, the SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4. Not only will you and your kids have fun building this do-it-yourself robotic car, but everyone will learn STEM skills in the process. With sensors, a webcam, a Raspberry Pi 4, and all sorts of parts, you’ll spend hours making it do new and imaginative things. Well, that and annoy the family pet. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

