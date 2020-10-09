Geek Daily Deals October 9 2020: Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch for $24!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Switch/Switch Lite, YCCTEAM 1000mAh Built-in Rechargeable Battery Remote Pro Controller Gamepad Joystick for Switch Console, Support Screenshot and Twitch Movement :

Get it for $24 today!

Switch Pro Controller is a must-have addition to any serious Switch owner’s arsenal. By default, the Switch comes with two small Joy-Con controllers, which may get a little uncomfortable over extended play sessions, but this YCCTEAM Switch Pro controller is far beefier, with larger A, B, X and Y buttons on the right-hand side, the best D-pad, backed by two triggers and offset analog sticks. Whether you use your Switch at home or on the tabletop, it’s a must-have accessory.

Long life battery and USB-C reversible charging port :The battery life of the built-in rechargeable power source is amazing, requiring only 2.5 hours of charging time and up to 10 hours of playtime. It comes with a 40-inch Type-C cable, which works fine even during charging. The Pro Switch controller uses an irregular pattern design, in addition to its beautiful, it also has the characteristics of anti-slip and anti-sweat. What’s more, the Pro controller makes portable games like console games.

Easy to set up Pro Controller and no input lag time: Setting up the pro controller is easy. Startup your Switch, go to controller selection and connect the devices. It really couldn’t be more simple than this. After pairing the devices you’re ready to go and play whatever game you wish with your YCCTEAM Switch Pro Controller. With almost no input lag, the familiar feeling makes it easier to complete challenges in games that require more dexterity and faster reflexes.

Wireless Pro Controller for Switch / Switch Lite: If you’re looking for a way to get everything out of your Switch gaming, but the controller just doesn’t feel as good as in other game consoles. Thankfully YCCTEAM has brought out this Switch Pro Controller on the market that fixes this problem. YCCTEAM Pro controller supports Switch and Switch Lite consoles, and supports 4 Pro controller connections at the same time. Don’t miss to share a happy time with friends, let’s start now!