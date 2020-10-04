Geek Daily Deals October 4 2020: NASA Astronaut Kids Halloween Costume for $22!

Send your little one into orbit this Halloween with this awesome NASA astronaut space suit costume for as low as $22 today!

Astronaut NASA Pilot Costume with Movable Visor Helmet for Kids:

Get it for as low as $22 today! See all the Halloween costume deals!

Astronaut NASA Pilot Costume Includes a White Full-Length Body Jumpsuit with Embroidered NASA Logo and USA Flag Patches and a Tinted Movable Visor Space Helmet.

Authentic Looking. 100% Polyester on Deluxe Astronaut Costume. Realistic Details. Superior Quality. Sponge Wash.

Super Value Pack for Aspiring Astronaut Role Play. Perfect for Armstrong Pretend Play Accessory, School Stage Performance, Classroom Dress Up Toys, NASA party, Astronaut Costume for Children, Universe Space Theme Party Favor Supplies, Halloween Christmas and Holiday Gift, Outdoor Activity, Space Museums, Science Birthday Party, Playtime Every day and More!

CHILD SAFE: Non-Toxic. Meet US Toy Standard. Safety Test Approved.

Size: Small ( 5 – 7 yrs), Medium ( 8- 10 yrs), and Large ( 10- 12 yrs). If You are not Sure about the Sizing, Please Contact us Directly.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



