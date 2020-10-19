Geek Daily Deals October 19 2020: 24-Pack of Sylvania Soft White A29 60W-Equivalent Bulbs for $17

Light up every room in your house with energy efficient LED bulbs and save a bunch of money as well. 24-pack of LED bulbs for just $17 today!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
SYLVANIA General Lighting 74765 A19 Efficient 8.5W Soft White 2700K 60W Equivalent A29 LED Light Bulb (24 Pack), 24 Count :
- These LED lamps make an energy-efficient replacement and substitute for standard 60 watt incandescent lamps. At 8. 5 watts, each bulbs emits the bright light output of 800 lumens
- These bulbsare a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbsbecause each lamp has a total lifespan of up to 11, 000 hours. You won’t need to constantly change your lightbulbsanymore
- These LED lightbulbsrequire less energy and can save money on your energy bill. Each soft white light bulbs works as a great replacement for old 60W incandescent bulbs
- These LED light bulbshave a Color temperature of 2700 kelvin, which produces a soft white Color. This bulbs is perfect for your nightstand, living room, or dining room
- This bulbs is not dimmable. Operating Temperature (°C) is -20 to +40
- Does not ship to California
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.