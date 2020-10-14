Geek Daily Deals October 14 2020: Prime Day Deals on Razer Gaming Headsets, Memory, Toys, and More!

It’s Prime Day and the deals abound! Get a Razer gaming headset for 40% off. Huge deals on computer memory, games, cooking gadgets, and more today!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset: THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound – Chroma RGB Lighting – Retractable Active Noise Cancelling Mic – Aluminum & Steel Frame – For PC – Classic Black:
- The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source – The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Gaming Designed: Keyboards, Mice, PC Headsets, and PC Microphones, Based on dollar sales, Jan. 2017- June 2020 combined.
- Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 50 millimeter drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound (only available on Windows 10 64-bit)
- All-Day Comfort: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up
- Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone: An improved cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication
- In-Line Audio Controls: A built-in an analog volume control wheel and mic mute switch
- Lightweight & Durable: Made of bauxite aluminum, the Kraken frame is flexible and designed to last
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.