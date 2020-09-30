Return to Sunnydale With ‘Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Earlier this year I reviewed the fantastic Unmatched series of games , which I awarded our GeekDad Approved label. Mondo Games and Restoration Games are back with another title in the series, and this time they’re bringing the Hellmouth with them.

Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be played with 2-4 players, and is fully compatible with the other Unmatched games. You can play as Buffy, Spike, Angel, or Willow. From the press release:

Featuring art by Heather Vaughan, Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer features a double-sided board with your choice of battlefields – Sunnydale High or The Bronze, where four iconic combatants will join the fight with their accompanying sidekicks: Buffy & Giles or Xander, Angel & Faith, Spike & Drusilla, and Willow & Tara. This edition of Unmatched brings new unique abilities rooted in the Buffyverse mythos: Sidekick Choice, Dark Hero Powers, Blind Boosts, and Shadow Tokens.

Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available now for preorder from Mondo, and is expected to ship in October.

