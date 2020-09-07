GeekDad Daily Deal: PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

Breathe a little easier with today’s Daily Deal, the PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier. This six-stage purifier uses a HEPA filter to rid the air of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and allergens. The activated carbon filter absorbs various chemicals and odors. And, it’s built-in UV sanitizer takes out viruses and bacteria. It also uses cold catalyst filtration and negative ion generation for additional protection. Designed for rooms up to 550 square feet (46 square meters) it makes a great addition to a healthy lifestyle. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



