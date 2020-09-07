GeekDad Daily Deal: PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Breathe a little easier with today’s Daily Deal, the PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier. This six-stage purifier uses a HEPA filter to rid the air of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and allergens. The activated carbon filter absorbs various chemicals and odors. And, it’s built-in UV sanitizer takes out viruses and bacteria. It also uses cold catalyst filtration and negative ion generation for additional protection. Designed for rooms up to 550 square feet (46 square meters) it makes a great addition to a healthy lifestyle. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

