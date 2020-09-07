Raffi Celebrates Frontline Workers, Pierce Freelon Ponders Fatherhood

You would think I have very little in common with Pierce Freelon. But that would just be a vacuous first impression. Yes, Pierce is a Black millennial living in the South. He’s also a hiphop musician and multi-hyphenate. But he’s also a father, and the songs on his new collection, D.a.D, touch on some universal concerns that cut across the racial, societal, and generational spectrum.

Fatherhood bonds men – there are times we all feel like we’re not doing enough, and other times when the simplest action brings unexpected returns. Freelon (with his daughter guesting on “Daddy Daughter Day”) chronicles his experiences raising a child, with messages of encouragement, positivity, and more. “Bubble” is about personal space, not coronavirus. But “help is on the way to make you safe” is definitely something we all need, moving forward into 2021 and beyond.

Here is the video for the song, “My Body,” featuring Rissi Palmer:

Raffi is the gift that keeps on giving, not only for children’s music but also for children. His new single, “For All You Do,” gives thanks to first responders and other frontline healthcare workers who keep the world moving during a pandemic. Written by Raffi, the song features children’s artist Lindsay Munroe and celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma Proceeds from downloads and streams will got to Direct Relief, an organization dedicated to providing equipment and medication to health care workers around the world. A humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief is active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

Learn more about Direct Relief. You can purchase “For All You Do” through Raffi’s website, Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Here is the video for the song:

