GeekDad Daily Deal: LOU 1.0 Electric Skateboard

Daily Deal
Walking isn’t as much fun once you’ve experienced today’s Daily Deal, the LOU 1.0 Electric Skateboard. This fun mode of transportation will have you rolling along up to an impressive 17 mph (27 kph). Its easily rechargeable battery will carry you on a range up to 8 miles (12.8 km), But even if you run out of juice, its carbon fiber construction makes it easy to carry. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

