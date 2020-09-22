Geek Daily Deals September 22 2020: AUKEY 10,000mAh Portable Wireless Charging Bank for $30 Today!

Take your wireless charging with you everywhere with this Qi-compatible power bank for just $30 today with our secret code!

USB C Power Bank, AUKEY Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger with Foldable Stand, 18W Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank for iPhone, Samsung, iPad & More (1ft A-to-C Cable Included):

Wireless Charging Stand: Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing

Dual Fast Charging Outputs: Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output

10000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger

Handy LED Indicators: The LED battery level indicator shows battery level and charging status at a glance. A dedicated wireless charging indicator ensures correct wireless charging and shows when wireless fast charging is active

Package Contents: AUKEY PB-WL02 Basix Pro Wireless Charging Power Bank, USB-A to C Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get it for just $30 today when you use secret code AIF67THM and add the instant coupon!

