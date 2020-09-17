Geek Daily Deals 091720 hynix solid state drive

Geek Daily Deals September 17 2020: 500GB Hynix 2.5-inch Solid State Drive for $49 Today!

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Upgrade your storage with deals on Hynix SSDs – get 500GB for $49 or 1TB for just $83 today!

SK hynix Gold S31 500GB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD – up to 560MB/s:

  • Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse
  • Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
  • Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
  • Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)
  • 5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders

Get it for just $49 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Interviews ‘Thunderbirds’ Game Designer Matt Leacock

Rob Huddleston
Action Comics #1,000 cover by Jim Lee

Review – Action Comics #1,000: The Mega-Milestone Issue

Ray Goldfield
Geek Daily Deals 090920 smart plugs

Geek Daily Deals September 9 2020: BN-Link 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $15!

Ken Denmead