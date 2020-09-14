Geek Daily Deals 091420 bitsbox

Geek Daily Deals September 14 2020: Get Your Kids Coding With Half off Your First Bitsbox Subscription!

Ken Denmead

Get your kids into the joy of coding with this half off deal on the Bitsbox subcription – get the first box for just $15 today!

Bitsbox – Coding Subscription Box for Kids Ages 6-12 | STEM Education :

  • VOTED #1 STEM BOX FOR KIDS – Kids start by coding from examples and progress quickly to inventing their own apps.
  • PERFECT FOR KIDS AGES 6 TO 12 – No previous coding experience is necessary. Each kit includes a helpful Grownup Guide and unlimited email support, too!
  • REAL COMPUTER PROGRAMMING – And crazy fun! Bitsbox delivers coding projects that teach kids to make video games, greeting cards, simulations and more. Bonus! Apps work on real phones and tablets!
  • EXPLORE A NEW CONCEPT EVERY MONTH – Subscription box mailed monthly. Each one builds on the last and encourages kids to code more complex and exciting apps.
  • WARNING: FREQUENTLY LEADS TO FITS OF GIGGLES & LAUGHTER – Coding for kids with Bitsbox strikes a balance between challenge and entertainment, as kids practice life skills like problem-solving, typing and persistence.

Get the first box for just $15 today!

 

