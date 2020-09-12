Geek Daily Deals September 12 2020: Refurbished Ring Doorbell Pro for $95!

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (existing doorbell wiring required):

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro is is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Ring Video Doorbell Pro by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.

Connects to existing doorbell wiring for constant power. Requires a transformer (not included): 16-24VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz. No halogen or garden lighting transformers; no DC transformer/power supply.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.