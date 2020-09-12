GeekDad Daily Deal: The Mastering Presentation and Public Speaking Certification Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Most of us are less afraid of a root canal than speaking in front of an audience. But, with practice and a little help, this daunting task can be overcome and even mastered. That’s where today’s Daily Deal, the Mastering Presentation and Public Speaking Certification Bundle, comes in. Whether it’s for work or a civic organization, the courses in this bundle will address the hang-ups we all face in presenting before audiences. Learn how to identify with your audience, be a better storyteller, or get past your introversion. It’s all here, and everything is at your own pace. And, when you think about it, what do you have to lose… a little fear? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Phonejoy GamePad 2 Bluetooth Controller

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 042518 kitchen appliances

Geek Daily Deals Apr. 25, 2018: Kitchen Appliances Galore! Toaster Oven, Panini Press, Instant Pot, K-Cups

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deals: SKEYE Mini Drone with HD Camera Pre-Order

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *