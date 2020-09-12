GeekDad Daily Deal: The Mastering Presentation and Public Speaking Certification Bundle

Most of us are less afraid of a root canal than speaking in front of an audience. But, with practice and a little help, this daunting task can be overcome and even mastered. That’s where today’s Daily Deal, the Mastering Presentation and Public Speaking Certification Bundle, comes in. Whether it’s for work or a civic organization, the courses in this bundle will address the hang-ups we all face in presenting before audiences. Learn how to identify with your audience, be a better storyteller, or get past your introversion. It’s all here, and everything is at your own pace. And, when you think about it, what do you have to lose… a little fear? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



