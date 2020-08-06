‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu’: A Guidebook for the Star Wars Traveler at Heart

In 2019, Disney opened Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Not much has been known about this particular area of space until now with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu by Cole Horton. Thanks to this guide, I’ve learned that Batuu is not far from Endor, it’s set 30 years after the fall of the Galactic Empire, and I’ve learned a little bit of the local language.

The guide is written as if Batuu is a real place and treats the reader as a space traveler interested in adventure.

As a previous visitor to Batuu, I found the details included in this guide to be very interesting. There are some details that you wouldn’t know are there without reading them first. For example, in the Service Yard, you can the local radio station BSO 401.72. Pay close attention and you can hear local news, music, and more.

The section on the language spoken will help you to understand some of the basic phrases used inside the Black Spire Outpost, a popular trading port. Bright suns for instance is how you would say hello in the daytime. Rising moons would be hello if it were nighttime.

Be on the lookout for stormtroopers from the First Order and members of the Resistance. They both have a presence here and it’s easy to run into them if you are not watching where you are walking. My advice is to steer clear of the stormtroopers. They don’t mess around with troublemakers.

If you are in the mood for a beverage and are lucky enough to secure entrance to Oga’s Cantina, the section on her menu will be quite helpful. I appreciate that she sells both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages so all travelers can find a refreshing drink to enjoy.

If you plan to visit or are just curious about the planet of Batuu, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu is the book for you. Even previous visitors will find something to learn and appreciate.

You can pick up Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu wherever books are sold for a retail price of $19.99.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review copy.

