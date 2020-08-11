Review – The Green Lantern: Season Two #6: Space Hospital Blues

The Green Lantern: Season Two #6 – Grant Morrison, Writer; Liam Sharp, Artist; Steve Oliff, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp continue to send us all around the cosmos in this trippy series, as Hal Jordan’s battle last issue has sent him to a high-tech alien hospital. Hovering near death with his ring getting treatment as well, Hal finds himself under the care of a mercurial giant nurse and a small starfish doctor, sharing a room with a cowardly lion-like alien who is constantly demanding attention. It’s a surprisingly light start—which means all hell is about to break loose. As several other Lanterns watch over Hal nervously, the hospital—set on a giant floating spaceship—comes under attack by hostile beings from the Negative World, last seen months ago. This attacker—who looks a lot like Deathlok from the competition—speaks in reverse and packs a deadly plasma cannon. He also has absolutely zero hesitation in turning a hospital into a burial ground, and the action is intense throughout this issue.

Most of this issue is a fast-paced chase segment, as the survivors of the attack battle to evacuate as many people as they can while being pursued by cyborg assassins and sandbagged by that annoying lion being. There are a surprising number of deaths as the issue goes on, but not everyone stays dead and there are some clever twists along the way. Nothing was as surprising, though, as the last page that calls back to one of the strangest and most forgotten chapters of Hal Jordan’s history—the time when he was the Spectre. Calling John Ostrander! But that’s really the biggest pleasure of this book—much like with his Batman run, Morrison is calling back to eighty-plus years of the character’s history. While I’m sure the status quo will be restored soon, the pure unpredictability of this book makes it one of DC’s most exciting reads right now, and the brilliant art by Liam Sharp is the perfect companion to Morrison’s gonzo writing.

