Help Get Legendary Actor James Hong a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Geeks unite! James Hong is one of the most delightful faces and voices in genre entertainment; get him a star on the Walk of Fame.

When I first saw that Daniel Dae Kim has set up a GoFundMe to support getting James Hong a start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, my first question was, “why the heck doesn’t he have one already?”

James Hong has been an enduring presence throughout genre entertainment for decades. Highlights include Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, Kung-Fu Panda (for the younger generation), and literally scores of other animated shows and videogames, but with over 400 acting credits spanning the last 70 years, there may be no harder-working actor ever. In our family, whenever he pops up in something (which is actually pretty often), we are delighted.

Go check out the GoFundMe and consider supporting such a worthy endeavor!

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



