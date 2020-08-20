GeekDad Daily Deal: GLOW Mixed Reality Smart Glasses

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

See the future with today’s Daily Deal, GLOW Mixed Reality Smart Glasses. Offering lightweight comfort, these easy-to-use sunglasses allow you to see 2D and 3D content in a 45-degree field of view. Everything is easy plug-and-play and is controlled by tap, voice, or device. They work with later Androids and iOS devices and come in either black or white. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 071416

Loads of LEDs and Batman Fatheads Are Your Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 081216

Add USB to Any Lamp, Get the Ozobot 2.0 Bit and Teach Your Kids to Program – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *