Geek Links: ‘The Nation’s Cryptic Editors Go Indie

'The Nation's Cryptic Editors Go Indie

If you’re a fan of cryptic crosswords, you probably already know that “The Nation” has run a top-notch cryptic for years. The magazine recently discontinued the feature, which is bad news for subscribers but good news for the rest of the cryptic crossword fanbase. The editors, Henri Picciotto and Joshua Kosman, have turned to Patreon  to continue their work bringing fun, high-quality cryptics to enthusiasts.

Not adept at solving cryptics? Check out their blog to find guides to solving these tricky puzzles.

