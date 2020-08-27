Geek Links: ‘The Nation’s Cryptic Editors Go Indie

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love too. Click through to read:

If you’re a fan of cryptic crosswords, you probably already know that “The Nation” has run a top-notch cryptic for years. The magazine recently discontinued the feature, which is bad news for subscribers but good news for the rest of the cryptic crossword fanbase. The editors, Henri Picciotto and Joshua Kosman, have turned to Patreon to continue their work bringing fun, high-quality cryptics to enthusiasts.

Not adept at solving cryptics? Check out their blog to find guides to solving these tricky puzzles.

