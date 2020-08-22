Geek Links: Enter the Psychedelic Wonderland of ‘Spinch’

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love too.

Earlier this week, Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase spotlighted some two dozen innovative independent video game titles headed to the Switch in the coming months. And while standouts like Spiritfarer, Bear and Breakfast, and the multiplayer update for Untitled Goose Game quickly became the talk of the town, not all of the Switch’s upcoming indie titles could be included in the video’s scant 20-minute runtime.

Thankfully, I have friends in high places. By which I mean Canada.

My pal Jesse Dangerously was quick to point me toward Spinch. Headed to the Switch on September 3rd, this psychedelic platformer from Prince Edward Island-based Queen Bee Games (and published by LA’s Akupara Games) boasts the one-two creative punch of artist Jesse Jacobs and composer James “Thesis Sahib” Kirkpatrick.

While Spinch‘s blend of bright, surreally cheerful visuals and its deep chip/glitch soundtrack is sure to garner comparisons to Adventure Time, the game looks anything but derivative. With elements of hardcore platforming, physics-defying level design, and blistering boss battles, it’s exactly the kind of experience I can’t wait to dive into—especially after a lengthy quarantine punctuated only by the quiet charm of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the lo-fi body horror of CARRION.

Check out the trailer above to see if Spinch looks like your next great indie darling, give the project’s official site a look for more info, and hit up its Nintendo eShop listing for a pre-purchase discount.

Oh, and definitely take that spectacular Thesis Sahib soundtrack for a spin, available now from Materia Collective on all your favorite streaming services.

The upcoming platformer Spinch is a psychedelic color explosion and its OST by @thesissahib is just as bold. We're excited to release the soundtrack today, 11 tracks of high-energy chiptune with a twist! https://t.co/ttgsEwMpwV pic.twitter.com/CZh4yxkvdv — Materia Collective (@MateriaColl) August 20, 2020

