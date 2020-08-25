Geek Daily Deals 082520 aukey keyboard

Geek Daily Deals August 25 2020: AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $48 With Our Secret Code

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Get the 5 star-rated AUKEY LED backlit mechanical gaming keyboard and click your way to victory for just $48 with our secret code!

AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Customizable RGB Backlight & Tactile Blue Switches, 104-Key Anti-Ghosting Wired Keyboard with Surround Lighting, Steel Body for PC and Laptop:

  • RGB Backlight: KM-G12 comes equipped with 7 color presets and 12 lighting configuration presets. The G-aim software gives you full access to many other customization options
  • AUKEY Blue Switches: Characterized by precise tactile feedback & satisfying travel with an audible “click” sound
  • Full N-Key Rollover: 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario
  • Durable Design: The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and steel body are extremely durable and abrasion-resistant
  • Package Contents: AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard, User Manual

Get it for just $48 today when you use secret code 7TOLBKAQ!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

