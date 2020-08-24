Geek Daily Deals August 24 2020: OSMO Pizza Co. Tablet Educational Module for $42

Check out our previous posts on OSMO kits.

Osmo – Pizza Co. – Ages 5-12 – Communication Skills & Math – For iPad or Fire Tablet (Osmo Base Required) :

TEACHING: Make pizza for customers, collect payment & make change (dollars/coins), & learn the profitability of your business. Additional game concepts include: Addition, Subtraction, Fractions, mental math, design and communication skills (Pizza Co.).

SKILLS LEARNED: Real-world (business) math, money, addition, subtraction, fractions, fast paced mental math, run & grow a business, social interaction, listening, critical thinking, oberservation, creative problem solving & basic business concepts. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

AGE & CAPABILITY: Ages 5-12+. Game is designed for beginner to expert levels. Osmo enables the continuation of learning. Real-time audio and visual feedback lets children learn through experimentation in a stress-free environment.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Pizza/Tray, Toppings, Money tiles, Stackable storage for game pieces & 1 Game App: Pizza Co.

COMPATIBILITY FOR IPAD & FIRE TABLET: Compatible iPads: All iPads except Generation 1, iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch. The minimum iOS version needed is iOS 9. Compatible Fire Tablets: 7th Generation Fire 7, 7th Generation Fire HD 8, 7th Generation Fire HD10, 8th Generation Fire HD 8, 9th Generation Fire 7, 9th Generation Fire HD 10. Currently not compatible with the new Fire HD8 launched May 2020.