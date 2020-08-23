Geek Daily Deals 082320 pixel art

Geek Daily Deals August 23 2020: Divoom App-Controlled Pixel Art Screen for $42

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Show off your mood via pixel art with these delightful displays; link up to four for more fun. Each for just $42!

Divoom Pixoo Pixel Art Digital Frame with App Controlled 16X16 LED Screen (simultaneously connect up to 4pcs) Black:

  • Meet Pixoo Art Frame: Designed by top designers, patent & copyright protected, with a product lineup exquisitely crafted from premium materials, Divoom is the leader in digital pixel frame design; The Pixoo picture frame is visually streamlined yet incredibly stable and recalls minimalist architecture in its sleek presence
  • Instant Sharing: A beautiful gift to keep you instantly send pixel photos from your phone to an Divoom digital photo frame through our easy-to-use app; Invite unlimited friends and family to share their original pixel works to our app community; iOS/Android phone and tablet compatible to allow anyone in your family to use this device
  • Make Your Own Pixel Art: Just download Divoom APP and you can start drawing by using your fingertips. Built-in available tools to help you create art far beyond what’s possible on paper. Easy to access to over 1000+ designers to communicate pixel art techniques, the importance of shapes, colors, shading, and how to turn your art into animation in Divoom app community
  • More Practical Features: It is not only the wall clock for an office or classroom, but also a great led decor for your bedroom and bedside; Support to get quick notifications from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, check the led screen of weather, thermometers
  • Buy with Confidence: Every customers’ using experience is highly valued in our store. Any problem, please feel free to contact us! We are sure to make a reply within 24 hours and provide satisfactory solutions

Get it for just $42 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Holidaily Deals: Classic Board Games and Toys, NBA Gear, Roomba, Geeky Holiday Ornaments!

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 041517

Get a Lenovo Yoga Convertible for $380, or Get Into Model Rocketry With Today’s Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 050620 60w wall charger

Geek Daily Deals May 6 2020: AUKEY 60W USB-C Wall Charger for $24 With Our Secret Code

Ken Denmead