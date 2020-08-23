Geek Daily Deals August 23 2020: Divoom App-Controlled Pixel Art Screen for $42

Show off your mood via pixel art with these delightful displays; link up to four for more fun. Each for just $42!
Divoom Pixoo Pixel Art Digital Frame with App Controlled 16X16 LED Screen (simultaneously connect up to 4pcs) Black:
- Meet Pixoo Art Frame: Designed by top designers, patent & copyright protected, with a product lineup exquisitely crafted from premium materials, Divoom is the leader in digital pixel frame design; The Pixoo picture frame is visually streamlined yet incredibly stable and recalls minimalist architecture in its sleek presence
- Instant Sharing: A beautiful gift to keep you instantly send pixel photos from your phone to an Divoom digital photo frame through our easy-to-use app; Invite unlimited friends and family to share their original pixel works to our app community; iOS/Android phone and tablet compatible to allow anyone in your family to use this device
- Make Your Own Pixel Art: Just download Divoom APP and you can start drawing by using your fingertips. Built-in available tools to help you create art far beyond what’s possible on paper. Easy to access to over 1000+ designers to communicate pixel art techniques, the importance of shapes, colors, shading, and how to turn your art into animation in Divoom app community
- More Practical Features: It is not only the wall clock for an office or classroom, but also a great led decor for your bedroom and bedside; Support to get quick notifications from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, check the led screen of weather, thermometers
- Buy with Confidence: Every customers’ using experience is highly valued in our store. Any problem, please feel free to contact us! We are sure to make a reply within 24 hours and provide satisfactory solutions
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.