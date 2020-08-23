Geek Daily Deals August 23 2020: Divoom App-Controlled Pixel Art Screen for $42

Divoom Pixoo Pixel Art Digital Frame with App Controlled 16X16 LED Screen (simultaneously connect up to 4pcs) Black:

Meet Pixoo Art Frame: Designed by top designers, patent & copyright protected, with a product lineup exquisitely crafted from premium materials, Divoom is the leader in digital pixel frame design; The Pixoo picture frame is visually streamlined yet incredibly stable and recalls minimalist architecture in its sleek presence

Instant Sharing: A beautiful gift to keep you instantly send pixel photos from your phone to an Divoom digital photo frame through our easy-to-use app; Invite unlimited friends and family to share their original pixel works to our app community; iOS/Android phone and tablet compatible to allow anyone in your family to use this device

Make Your Own Pixel Art: Just download Divoom APP and you can start drawing by using your fingertips. Built-in available tools to help you create art far beyond what’s possible on paper. Easy to access to over 1000+ designers to communicate pixel art techniques, the importance of shapes, colors, shading, and how to turn your art into animation in Divoom app community

More Practical Features: It is not only the wall clock for an office or classroom, but also a great led decor for your bedroom and bedside; Support to get quick notifications from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, check the led screen of weather, thermometers