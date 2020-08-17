Geek Daily Deals August 17 2020: X-Acto Electric Pencil Sharpener for $18

It’s back-to-school time (even for at-home learners); get this electric pencil sharpener for only $18! More classroom deals!
X-ACTO School Pro Classroom Electric Pencil Sharpener, Blue:
- Heavy duty electric pencil sharpener designed specifically for classrooms
- Durable construction stands up to wear and tear
- Quiet electric motor provides reliable power with minimal disruption; No electrical draw when not in use
- Flyaway cutter system stops cutter automatically when pencil is sharp
- Helical steel cutter produces safe, rounded pencil points
