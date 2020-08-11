Geek Daily Deals 081120 wireless charging night light

Geek Daily Deals August 11 2020: AUKEY Wireless Charger + Night Light for $18 With Our Secret Code

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Get the perfect bedside accessory: this 10w wireless charger plus touch-sensitive nightlight is only $18 with our secret code!

AUKEY Wireless Charging Night Light, Rechargeable Touch-Sensitive Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger, Table Lamp with Dimmable Warm Light and 10W Wireless Fast Charging for Living Rooms and Bedrooms:

  • Night Light with Wireless Charger: Power the night light and any Qi-enabled phone at the same time. Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless charging output levels
  • Broad Compatibility: Charges all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone 11 / 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+, even through most cases (thickness less than 3mm/0.12”)
  • Simple Light Operation: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive top surface. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level. The light’s hanging hook, magnetic base, and a metal attachment plate enable it to be placed almost anywhere
  • Safety Features: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe & reliable charging Package Contents: AUKEY LT-ST26 Wireless Charging Night Light, Type-C Cable, One Circular Metal Plates, User Manual 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

 

Get one for just $18 today when you use secret code DF9P37Q3!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 030119 skateboard

Geek Daily Deals Mar. 1, 2019: Get This Excellent Starter Skateboard for Just $18 Today!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Martian mVip Smartwatch

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 122317 BB8 kitchen timer kindle unlimited

Geek Daily Deals Dec. 23, 2017: BB-8 Kitchen Timer for $15; Get 30% Off Unlimited Kindle Books

Ken Denmead