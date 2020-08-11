Geek Daily Deals August 11 2020: AUKEY Wireless Charger + Night Light for $18 With Our Secret Code

Get the perfect bedside accessory: this 10w wireless charger plus touch-sensitive nightlight is only $18 with our secret code!

AUKEY Wireless Charging Night Light, Rechargeable Touch-Sensitive Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger, Table Lamp with Dimmable Warm Light and 10W Wireless Fast Charging for Living Rooms and Bedrooms:

Night Light with Wireless Charger: Power the night light and any Qi-enabled phone at the same time. Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless charging output levels

Broad Compatibility: Charges all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone 11 / 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+, even through most cases (thickness less than 3mm/0.12”)

Simple Light Operation: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive top surface. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level. The light’s hanging hook, magnetic base, and a metal attachment plate enable it to be placed almost anywhere

Safety Features: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe & reliable charging Package Contents: AUKEY LT-ST26 Wireless Charging Night Light, Type-C Cable, One Circular Metal Plates, User Manual 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get one for just $18 today when you use secret code DF9P37Q3!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



