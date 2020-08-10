Geek Daily Deals August 10 2020: Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Tablet w/ Full Replacement Warranty for $90

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8″ HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case :

Save up to $94.98 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service. Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Stream over wifi or view downloaded content on the go with 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 1 TB of additional storage.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Includes a USB-C cable and 5W power adapter in the box.