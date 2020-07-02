WCP: Favorite Comic Book Movie Performances

Who’s the best to wear the mask and cape?
Jake + Mitch celebrate brilliance in compiling lists of their favorite comic book movie performances of all-time. The kicker? Only three picks allowed. Don’t worry, with a massive well of which to draw, there’s still room for a few surprises. Along the way they dish on a few notable topics:
Is Brolin’s Thanos the best motion-capture performance?
Why do we keep overlooking Batman Returns?
Did Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger deserve an Oscar nom?
Perhaps the biggest shock is (spoiler alert) the guys leaving J.K. Simmons on the outside looking in. But no matter what, the comic book arena has a bunch of top-tier performances worth saluting.
HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush
