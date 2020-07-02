WCP: Favorite Comic Book Movie Performances

Who’s the best to wear the mask and cape?

Jake + Mitch celebrate brilliance in compiling lists of their favorite comic book movie performances of all-time. The kicker? Only three picks allowed. Don’t worry, with a massive well of which to draw, there’s still room for a few surprises. Along the way they dish on a few notable topics:

Perhaps the biggest shock is (spoiler alert) the guys leaving J.K. Simmons on the outside looking in. But no matter what, the comic book arena has a bunch of top-tier performances worth saluting.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



