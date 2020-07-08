‘Trolls World Tour’ Blu-Ray Combo Pack Giveaway

Trolls World Tour released on Digital on June 23, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on July 7th, and GeekDad is giving away a Blu-Ray Combo Pack to one lucky winner to help get your dance on!
This multi-version release not only includes all of the extras below but has the Dance Party Mode! It’s like a sing-a-long version but with the addition of dance moves to party along with the Trolls! Other great bonus features include:
- Tiny Diamond Goes Back to School – an exclusive original short film
- Trolls Dance Academy – a compilation of how-to dances from Dance Party Mode
- Deleted Scenes
- Cast interviews
- Feature Commentary
- And more!
Congratulations to our winner, Matt S.!