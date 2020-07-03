Story Pirates Debut Creator Camp in July

Put your creative kids’ minds to work this July with the Story Pirates virtual Creator Camp. Yes, they do improv music and stories. But now the Story Pirates are breaking the fourth wall and making kids do all the work, sort of.

Random House Children’s Books is partnering with the Story Pirates to bring best-selling kids’ authors and illustrators into the creative process and take questions from campers. Attendees will then download story sparks and related activities to try at home. Curated book bundles are included as part of camp registration. While the material will be age-appropriate, suggested ages are 5-12. Camp sessions are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

It’s almost hard to believe that the Story Pirates has evolved from a live sketch comedy show based on stories written by kids, performed by friends in a Harlem school auditorium. From their debut in 2004, they launched a radio show, the number one podcast for kids and families, a live coast-to-coast tour, a middle-grade book series, and two albums of music.

Each week of their July camp features virtual visits from best-selling children’s book authors and illustrators, interactive livestream activities led by the Story Pirates. Topics include illustration, cartooning, time travel, and space. Not to give any performer short shrift, but parents may be most familiar with Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years, The Times Machine!), Lincoln Peirce (Big Nate), and Judd Winick (well, me at least from The Real World).

Sessions start on Monday, July 6 and run through Friday, July 31. Attendees may attend any and all sessions. Each week costs $195 with a $50 add-on package. Those interactive, small-group “cabins” sessions are led by Story Pirates’ expert teaching artists. They are held to 20 campers per group, grouped by age and grade level with material geared specifically for them. For more information, visit the Story Pirates website.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



