Review – DCeased: Dead Planet #1 – Signs of Life

DCeased: Dead Planet #1 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Trevor Hairsine, Penciller; Gigi Baldassini, Stefano Guadiano, Inkers; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: The DCeased franchise has been building for a while, with a first chapter that saw Earth overrun by an anti-life plague and a sequel that focused on an eclectic group of antiheroes that survived the initial wave. Plus a one-shot side story and a digital-first anthology. It took off like wildfire, and now the original creative team reunites for a flash-forward story that brings the survivors back to where it all began. The last surviving heroes of Earth have established a colony on an alien world—with no small amount of conflict. But now there’s a twist—a signal from the long-thought-dead Cyborg indicating that there may be hope left for Earth. After some debate, a group of heroes, including a young Superman and Batman trying to live up to their late fathers’ legacies, Green Arrow and Black Canary (now wielding Hal Jordan’s old GL ring) and a drunken, depressed John Constantine.

The first half of the story is very character-driven, with some great dialogue, while the second picks up momentum in a huge way. As soon as the heroes arrive on Earth, things start moving fast and brutally. A barely-functioning Cyborg is found, desperately trying to give the characters a message that he can’t quite convey. The horrid specters of past heroes emerge seeking blood. It all ends with a brutal battle and a gut-punch of a last-page twist that sends the entire concept of the series for a loop. The zombie spin-off has been a long-standing trope, of course, but Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine have done something very different with it. This is ultimately a human tragedy with massive stakes, and it’s a great opportunity to let characters like Damian and Jon Kent to take the lead. I want more of President Lois Lane, among other things, and I cannot wait to see what happens when these heroes reunite with the Earth survivors including Jason, Cass, Harley, and Ivy. Brilliant start.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

