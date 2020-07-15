‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Takes Off in August

Microsoft just announced that their latest iteration of their flight simulator will release for PC on August 18, 2020. The popular application has evolved quite a bit since its original release in 1982. Microsoft Flight Simulator for 2020 takes the franchise into exciting new territory. I will have a review of the simulator for you after the release, but until then, here is some preview information to get you ready for launch, or should I say take off.

How Can I Get Microsoft Flight Simulator?

Microsoft is currently taking preorders for Microsoft Flight Simulator. There are three different versions available for purchase. The standard edition runs $59.99 while the Deluxe edition goes for $89.99 and the Premium Deluxe sells for $119.99. Those who subscribe to XBox Game Pass for PC or the XBox Game Pass Ultimate will have free access to the standard edition at release. The standard edition comes with the full game and includes 20 different planes, each with their own unique aerodynamics as well as 30 hand-crafted airports. The Deluxe edition adds 5 more planes and 5 more airports. The Premium Deluxe edition adds 10 planes and 10 airports to the standard edition. The airports referred to are fully functional with full traffic and services your aircraft can use. However, just about every airport in the world will be included in Microsoft Flight Simulator. They just won’t be as detailed as those hand-crafted airports. Below are tables showing specifics of what is included with each edition.

Feature Discovery Videos

Microsoft has created some great videos showcasing the many aspects and features of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Be sure to check these out. They definitely increase the excitement and anticipation.

Episode 1: World

Episode 2: Weather

Episode 3: Aerodynamics

Episode 4: Cockpits

Episode 5: Soundscapes

Episode 6: Airports

Episode 7: Multiplayer

Episode 8: IFR

Be sure to check back after August 18 for my complete review of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

