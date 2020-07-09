GeekDad Daily Deal: DIY Coding Kit for Ages 8 to 12

Help your kids learn how to code the fun way with today’s Daily Deal, the DIY Coding Kit for Ages 8 to 12. This kit comes with all the hardware they’ll need to do various experiments, including an Arduino module and accessories. Programming is done via smartphones or tablets and easily downloadable from the App Store and Google Play. It’s also LEGO compatible, so once they’ve built up their coding skills they can move on to even more challenges. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

