GeekDad Daily Deal: 4-Panel Foldable Solar Phone Charger and 10,000mAh Power Bank

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Love the great outdoors but hate those really long extension cords to charge your devices? Well, today’s Daily Deal, the 4-Panel Foldable Solar Phone Charger and 10,000mAh Power Bank, lets you cut the cord and run with the scissors. It’s like having your own power station folded up and ready to go. Using Smart IC technology you can recharge your phone, tablet, camera, GoPro, or loads of other devices without over-charging or short circuiting them. Oh, but don’t run with scissors. Didn’t your mother ever tell you not to do that!? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Octopus Kids Habit Tracking Watch

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 032717

Save Big on Power Outlets With USB Ports; Get a Hand-Carved Slingshot – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 040720 USB multi-charger

Geek Daily Deals April 7 2020: Family-Sized USB Charging Station for $34

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *