Geek Daily Deals 070520 robot vacuum

Geek Daily Deals July 5 2020: Clean Up With the eufy Robot Vacuum for $170

Ken Denmead

Geek Daily Deals 070520 robot vacuumAutomate your housework with this robot vacuum by eufy; clean floors and some carpets the robot way for $170!

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black :

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a microwave. Robovac works with the voltages from 100 – 240V, a charger for the region it is sold in is in the packaging. If you want to use your RoboVac in other countries, you will need to use a plug adapter
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean. Unibody filter makes for easier cleaning and less maintenance.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 11S MAX, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of unibody filter, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

 

 

Get one for just $170 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

