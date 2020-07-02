Geek Daily Deals 070220 virtal reality globe

Geek Daily Deals July 2 2020: Augmented Reality STEM Learning Globe for $35

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Geek Daily Deals 070220 virtal reality globeKeep your kids learning through the Summer and Covid slump with this augmented reality globe for $35!

Shifu Orboot (App Based): Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids, Stem Toy For Boys & Girls Ages 4+ Educational Toy Gift (No Borders, No Names On Globe) :

  • ► Orboot Globe + app takes your child on an augmented reality based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational. Learn Geography, History, Environmental Science, and more(No borders and no names on Globe)
  • ► COMPATIBILITY – Orboot app is free on iOS and Android. Compatible with – iPad 5th gen & above, iPad Air all models, iPad Pro All models, iPad Mini 2 & above, iPhone 6 & above; Android 3GB RAM and above. devices (kindles) are currently not supported at the moment.
  • ► The box comes with a 10” globe, passport, stamps, country flag stickers, and a detailed help guide.
  • ► ORBOOT APP – Explore 400+ highlights and 1000+ world facts across 6 categories – cultures, monuments, inventions, animals, maps and weather for various countries.
  • ► STEAM ahead – a perfect toy for the ever-curious kids that sparks their imagination and curiosity. It helps build knowledge, linguistic and cognitive skills. Makes for an amazing and unique gift for kids!

 

Get one for just $35 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Aware Mindfulness

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete iOS 11 Developer Course + iOS Mastery Bundle

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 112116

Save Big on Circulon Cookware, Dremel Tools, and Hape Toys – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead