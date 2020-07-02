Geek Daily Deals July 2 2020: Augmented Reality STEM Learning Globe for $35

Keep your kids learning through the Summer and Covid slump with this augmented reality globe for $35!
Shifu Orboot (App Based): Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids, Stem Toy For Boys & Girls Ages 4+ Educational Toy Gift (No Borders, No Names On Globe) :
- ► Orboot Globe + app takes your child on an augmented reality based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational. Learn Geography, History, Environmental Science, and more(No borders and no names on Globe)
- ► COMPATIBILITY – Orboot app is free on iOS and Android. Compatible with – iPad 5th gen & above, iPad Air all models, iPad Pro All models, iPad Mini 2 & above, iPhone 6 & above; Android 3GB RAM and above. devices (kindles) are currently not supported at the moment.
- ► The box comes with a 10” globe, passport, stamps, country flag stickers, and a detailed help guide.
- ► ORBOOT APP – Explore 400+ highlights and 1000+ world facts across 6 categories – cultures, monuments, inventions, animals, maps and weather for various countries.
- ► STEAM ahead – a perfect toy for the ever-curious kids that sparks their imagination and curiosity. It helps build knowledge, linguistic and cognitive skills. Makes for an amazing and unique gift for kids!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
