WCP: Revisiting ‘The Shadow’

Remember when Alec Baldwin was a superhero?

Jake + Mitch venture back into the ’90s vault and relish the red scarfed glory of The Shadow. Along the way they hit a few key questions:

Why isn’t comic book hero Alec Baldwin a bigger deal?

What if Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell did a remake?

Is Baldwin’s Lamont Cranston just Don Draper minus the booze?

As is the case with most pre-21st Century campy comic flicks, this one had a moment… just not a big one. Either way, The Shadow is a fun ride and every bit deserving of a deep-dive.

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

