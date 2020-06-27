WCP: Revisiting ‘The Shadow’

Mitchell Roush1

Remember when Alec Baldwin was a superhero?

Jake + Mitch venture back into the ’90s vault and relish the red scarfed glory of The Shadow. Along the way they hit a few key questions:

As is the case with most pre-21st Century campy comic flicks, this one had a moment… just not a big one. Either way, The Shadow is a fun ride and every bit deserving of a deep-dive.

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush 

1 thought on “WCP: Revisiting ‘The Shadow’

  1. If the movie is finally just a little less than the sum of its parts, maybe that’s appropriate. The original “Shadow” novels were pounded out by Walter Gibson at a rate of 60,000 works a week, and consumed by magazine and radio audiences not because they were individually great, but because collectively they created a dream.

    Reply

