Review – Superman: Action Comics #1022: Family Reunion

Superman: Action Comics #1022 – Brian Michael Bendis, Writer; John Romita Jr., Penciller; Danny Miki, Inker; Brad Anderson, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Brian Michael Bendis is one of the most unpredictable writers in comics, in that you never know what you’re going to get with him. You can have a big, action-packed storyline and then realize that absolutely nothing happened – and then you have a character-driven issue like this one that takes a variety of small-scale stories and weaves them into something amazing. There are two main plotlines here – the Daily Planet dealing with the fallout of finding out their new owner is a ganglord, and Superman finding out that he had a protege that had been erased from existence. The former is the main thread, and the issue takes us through a whole range of reactions as Conner is introduced to his “brother” Jon Kent, along with the people who raised him – the Kents. As memories of past realities come flooding back post-Doomsday Clock, Bendis does his best to keep up with the fallout. It’s a little confusing, but the emotions are powerful and it is SO good to have the Kents back as a humanizing touch for Superman.

Meanwhile, the Daily Planet is dealing with its own existential crisis, as the reveal of their criminal connections has the feds ready to investigate. Steve Lombard quits in a rage, but Perry White vows to keep publishing until they turn out the lights. This is a great issue, because it takes the Daily Planet characters back to their roots – as gritty investigative reporters. Bendis has done a good job with Lois and Jimmy in this title, and it’s interesting to see Leone and Red Cloud as we haven’t before – with their backs against the wall now that they’ve been exposed. They’re more vicious, willing to strike at their enemies directly. The final visual of the series is a great horror shot. I’m also intrigued by Superman’s science team, which includes Will Magnus, Ted Kord, Mr. Terrifics, and two Atoms. This book is fleshing out Superman’s world like we haven’t seen since the 90s, and that’s its biggest strength.

