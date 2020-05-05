Suzi Shelton Celebrating Motherhood & Responders

In the time of lockdown, you simply can’t avoid moms. Whether it’s mom on Zoom, or forwarding you funny stories you already saw online, moms rule Days of COVID. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Suzi Shelton and Park Slope Parents are gathering a cast of acclaimed family music artists for a “Celebrate Moms” concert to honor not just moms, but all the people who take care of us, including first responders.

The event streams live on Saturday, May 9 from 11 AM to 2 PM ET at Suzi’s Facebook page. Admission is free and donations are appreciated. All funds raised will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to first responders and their families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virtual family concert will feature (in order of appearance): Suzi Shelton, Liz Joyce and A Couple of Puppets, Kira Willey, Vered, Katie HaHaHa, Jon Samson, Red Yarn, Mils Trills, Joanie Leeds, Sonia De Los Santos, Brady Rymer, 123 Andrés, Josh Lovelace, Tim Kubart, Randy Kaplan, and Little Miss Ann.

A community of more than 5,500 families in Brooklyn, Park Slope Parents shares advice on everything from choosing childcare to camps, hairdressers to healthcare, and coping with teething, terrible twos, and ‘tweens.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!