GeekDad Daily Deal: Tangiplay

Young children learn at an amazing rate. And with the world they’re growing up in, coding is a very important skill. That’s why today’s Daily Deal, Tangiplay, is such an amazing learning tool for them. Using a Montessori approach, Tangiplay lets them practice with computational and creative thinking by simply playing games. Programming commands are created by pressing, sliding, or turning colorful robots to build railways, deal with obstacles, and get their train to its destination. With over 120 of these coding puzzles for them to play with, they’ll have lots of fun. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

