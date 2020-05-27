Geek Links: Stern Announces New TMNT Pinball Machines

Today, Stern Pinball is announcing three brand new pinball machines based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The three editions of the pinball game being released are the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition (LE). The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature distinct hand-drawn art in addition to a high speed magnetic spinning pizza disc capable of holding and throwing 3 balls during pizza multiball mayhem. The original 1987 theme music complements the action with custom video scenes and events created exclusively for this pinball experience. All models include 3 flippers, 3 high speed ramps, and a hidden ninja training ball lock area.

The LE model is limited to just 500 units and includes unique features like mirrored back glass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque.

The MSRP for the Pro model is $6099, $7699 for the Premium model and $9099 for the LE model. Check out all of the details including a video trailer over at the Stern Pinball website.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!